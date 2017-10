Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Swiss Franc (CHF)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Swiss Franc (CHF)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 18 26,054.90 27,641.00 25,508.90 28,114.30 Year Ending Dec-18 18 27,286.00 29,143.00 26,129.10 29,391.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 19 3.29 4.05 2.75 3.02 Year Ending Dec-18 19 3.87 4.64 3.07 3.79