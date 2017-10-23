Edition:
Light SA (LIGT3.SA)

LIGT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

18.60BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.68 (-3.53%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.28
Open
R$ 19.28
Day's High
R$ 19.40
Day's Low
R$ 18.42
Volume
1,081,000
Avg. Vol
1,207,084
52-wk High
R$ 25.07
52-wk Low
R$ 13.27

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.24 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 5
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.22 2.22 2.10 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2,787.30 2,787.30 2,787.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 9,985.02 10,595.90 9,242.00 10,208.60
Year Ending Dec-18 5 10,425.40 11,160.20 9,690.00 10,888.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.24 1.24 1.24 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.76 2.22 1.21 1.75
Year Ending Dec-18 6 3.55 4.34 2.67 2.59

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,321.94 2,417.23 95.29 4.10
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,944.91 2,694.45 749.54 38.54
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,422.44 2,545.14 122.70 5.07
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,205.65 2,369.77 164.12 7.44
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,160.62 1,999.80 160.82 7.44
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.62 -0.25 0.88 140.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.38 0.12 0.26 68.42
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.26 -0.95 1.21 470.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.05 -0.30 0.25 -566.67
Quarter Ending Jun-16 -0.43 -0.29 0.14 -32.97

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2,787.30 2,787.30 2,787.30 2,787.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9,985.02 9,985.02 9,998.85 10,122.00 10,208.60
Year Ending Dec-18 10,425.40 10,425.40 10,460.20 10,410.00 10,888.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.24 1.24 1.24 0.73 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.76 1.76 1.71 1.60 1.75
Year Ending Dec-18 3.55 3.55 3.35 3.23 2.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

