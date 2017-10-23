Light SA (LIGT3.SA)
LIGT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
18.60BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.68 (-3.53%)
Prev Close
R$ 19.28
Open
R$ 19.28
Day's High
R$ 19.40
Day's Low
R$ 18.42
Volume
1,081,000
Avg. Vol
1,207,084
52-wk High
R$ 25.07
52-wk Low
R$ 13.27
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.24
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.22
|2.22
|2.10
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|2,787.30
|2,787.30
|2,787.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|9,985.02
|10,595.90
|9,242.00
|10,208.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|10,425.40
|11,160.20
|9,690.00
|10,888.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.24
|1.24
|1.24
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|1.76
|2.22
|1.21
|1.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|3.55
|4.34
|2.67
|2.59
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,321.94
|2,417.23
|95.29
|4.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,944.91
|2,694.45
|749.54
|38.54
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,422.44
|2,545.14
|122.70
|5.07
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,205.65
|2,369.77
|164.12
|7.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,160.62
|1,999.80
|160.82
|7.44
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.62
|-0.25
|0.88
|140.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.38
|0.12
|0.26
|68.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.26
|-0.95
|1.21
|470.08
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.05
|-0.30
|0.25
|-566.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|-0.43
|-0.29
|0.14
|-32.97
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2,787.30
|2,787.30
|2,787.30
|2,787.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9,985.02
|9,985.02
|9,998.85
|10,122.00
|10,208.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10,425.40
|10,425.40
|10,460.20
|10,410.00
|10,888.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.24
|1.24
|1.24
|0.73
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.76
|1.76
|1.71
|1.60
|1.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.55
|3.55
|3.35
|3.23
|2.59
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Brookfield refrains from higher bid for Brazil's Renova: source
- Brookfield refrains from higher bid for Brazil's Renova -source
- Brazil's Cemig extends period for investors to access data on Light
- INTERVIEW-Italy's Enel eyes purchase of more Brazil assets after dam deal
- UPDATE 2-Cemig to exit Brazil's Renova as Brookfield hints at higher bid: sources