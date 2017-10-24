Edition:
United Kingdom

Le Noble Age SA (LNA.PA)

LNA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

59.70EUR
3:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-1.04 (-1.71%)
Prev Close
€60.74
Open
€60.54
Day's High
€60.54
Day's Low
€59.62
Volume
6,721
Avg. Vol
14,834
52-wk High
€68.60
52-wk Low
€31.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.25 2.50 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 481.27 503.70 453.03 501.65
Year Ending Dec-18 5 502.89 520.30 479.56 528.15
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.55 3.10 2.21 2.15
Year Ending Dec-18 5 2.80 3.30 2.54 2.43
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 9.50 9.50 9.50 28.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 103.00 124.70 21.70 21.07
Quarter Ending Mar-12 51.00 51.00 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 481.27 475.66 476.91 476.91 501.65
Year Ending Dec-18 502.89 498.54 501.04 501.04 528.15
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.55 2.54 2.43 2.43 2.15
Year Ending Dec-18 2.80 2.77 2.73 2.73 2.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Le Noble Age SA News