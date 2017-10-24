Solocal Group SA (LOCAL.PA)
LOCAL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
0.94EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|783.47
|802.00
|771.00
|775.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|773.04
|792.00
|748.00
|762.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.20
|0.42
|0.10
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0.18
|0.37
|0.10
|0.25
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|1,110.00
|266.31
|843.69
|76.01
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|285.19
|282.20
|2.99
|1.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|287.66
|285.10
|2.56
|0.89
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|300.77
|302.65
|1.88
|0.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|235.54
|231.60
|3.94
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|783.47
|783.47
|783.47
|784.81
|775.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|773.04
|773.04
|773.04
|779.25
|762.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.18
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.19
|0.18
|0.25
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on September 11
- BRIEF-Virginie Cayatte, CFO of SoLocal group, will step down by end of year
- BRIEF-Solocal Group appoints Eric Boustouller CEO
- BRIEF-Solocal Group revises 2017 outlook down with FY EBITDA expected below 200 million euros
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Thursday 13