Solocal Group SA (LOCAL.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 5 783.47 802.00 771.00 775.89 Year Ending Dec-18 5 773.04 792.00 748.00 762.97 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.20 0.42 0.10 0.26 Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.18 0.37 0.10 0.25