Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)

LOGO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

57.25TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.65TL (+1.15%)
Prev Close
56.60TL
Open
56.60TL
Day's High
57.70TL
Day's Low
56.60TL
Volume
15,245
Avg. Vol
51,106
52-wk High
62.20TL
52-wk Low
47.66TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 45.00 45.00 45.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3 247.67 282.00 189.00 218.16
Year Ending Dec-18 2 281.00 328.00 234.00 264.01
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2.41 2.41 2.41 2.90
Year Ending Dec-18 1 3.20 3.20 3.20 3.53

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 60.00 63.32 3.32 5.53
Quarter Ending Mar-17 52.00 50.81 1.19 2.29
Quarter Ending Dec-16 78.00 79.97 1.97 2.52
Quarter Ending Sep-16 49.00 37.50 11.50 23.47
Quarter Ending Dec-15 36.00 39.75 3.75 10.43

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 45.00 45.00 45.00 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 247.67 247.67 247.67 247.67 218.16
Year Ending Dec-18 281.00 281.00 281.00 281.00 264.01
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.41 2.41 2.41 2.41 2.90
Year Ending Dec-18 3.20 3.20 3.20 3.20 3.53

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

