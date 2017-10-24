Klepierre SA (LOIM.PA)
LOIM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
32.72EUR
10:44am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.25 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
€32.47
Open
€32.46
Day's High
€32.76
Day's Low
€32.43
Volume
129,417
Avg. Vol
580,330
52-wk High
€39.62
52-wk Low
€32.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.06
|1.94
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1,225.44
|1,338.34
|1,089.73
|1,255.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|1,266.13
|1,367.00
|1,122.97
|1,299.84
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|2.42
|2.49
|2.30
|2.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|2.56
|2.67
|2.44
|2.53
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
|12.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|243.70
|262.40
|18.70
|7.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|263.00
|256.80
|6.20
|2.36
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|241.10
|254.00
|12.90
|5.35
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,225.44
|1,225.44
|1,228.38
|1,231.14
|1,255.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,266.13
|1,266.13
|1,266.77
|1,273.63
|1,299.84
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.42
|2.42
|2.42
|2.39
|2.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.56
|2.56
|2.55
|2.52
|2.53
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- REFILE-BRIEF-Klepierre signs lease with VodafoneZiggo in the Netherlands
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 26
- BRIEF-Klepierre H1 net rental income (shopping centers) rises to 527.1 million euros
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
- BRIEF-Klépierre acquires Nueva Condomina