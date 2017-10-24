Edition:
Klepierre SA (LOIM.PA)

LOIM.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

32.72EUR
10:44am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
€32.47
Open
€32.46
Day's High
€32.76
Day's Low
€32.43
Volume
129,417
Avg. Vol
580,330
52-wk High
€39.62
52-wk Low
€32.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 8 8
(3) HOLD 5 4 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.06 1.94 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,225.44 1,338.34 1,089.73 1,255.15
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1,266.13 1,367.00 1,122.97 1,299.84
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 2.42 2.49 2.30 2.39
Year Ending Dec-18 12 2.56 2.67 2.44 2.53
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.00 12.00 12.00 12.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 243.70 262.40 18.70 7.67
Quarter Ending Sep-11 263.00 256.80 6.20 2.36
Quarter Ending Mar-11 241.10 254.00 12.90 5.35

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,225.44 1,225.44 1,228.38 1,231.14 1,255.15
Year Ending Dec-18 1,266.13 1,266.13 1,266.77 1,273.63 1,299.84
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.42 2.42 2.42 2.39 2.39
Year Ending Dec-18 2.56 2.56 2.55 2.52 2.53

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

