Lonmin PLC (LONJ.J)
LONJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,606.00ZAc
2:31pm BST
Change (% chg)
-23.00 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
1,629.00
Open
1,629.00
Day's High
1,660.00
Day's Low
1,600.00
Volume
202,250
Avg. Vol
231,107
52-wk High
3,950.00
52-wk Low
1,025.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|4.14
|4.14
|4.14
|3.71
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|11
|1,095.69
|1,265.02
|1,001.17
|1,103.74
|Year Ending Sep-18
|10
|1,112.65
|1,207.89
|974.19
|1,173.78
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|10
|-0.32
|-0.12
|-0.85
|0.04
|Year Ending Sep-18
|11
|-0.11
|0.10
|-0.37
|0.20
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1,095.69
|1,089.99
|1,087.96
|1,091.19
|1,103.74
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,112.65
|1,089.36
|1,078.08
|1,094.46
|1,173.78
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.34
|-0.34
|0.04
|Year Ending Sep-18
|-0.11
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.14
|0.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2
|1
|3
|3
