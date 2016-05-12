Laird PLC (LRD.L)
LRD.L on London Stock Exchange
146.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
146.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
146.00
146.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
994,649
994,649
52-wk High
157.50
157.50
52-wk Low
95.12
95.12
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|916.92
|945.40
|889.00
|828.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|956.42
|983.00
|927.00
|863.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|9.47
|10.27
|7.00
|20.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|10.50
|11.68
|7.76
|23.20
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|916.92
|916.92
|916.92
|899.11
|828.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|956.42
|956.42
|956.42
|936.37
|863.76
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9.47
|9.47
|9.47
|9.28
|20.89
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10.50
|10.50
|10.50
|10.04
|23.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Are ARM Holdings plc, Laird plc and Quixant plc the best of the best tech stocks?
- Do today's results make AstraZeneca plc & Laird PLC the ultimate dividend buys?
- Are Vodafone Group plc, Talktalk Telecom Group PLC & Laird PLC Set To Soar?
- Should You Buy Or Sell BT Group plc, Laird PLC & IG Group Holdings plc On Today's News?
- 4 Technology Superstars! ARM Holdings plc, Spirent Communications Plc, Laird PLC And Imagination Technologies Group plc
- 4 Of My Favourite Stocks: AstraZeneca plc, Barratt Developments Plc, Laird PLC And Mears Group PLC