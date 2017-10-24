Edition:
LT Foods Ltd (LTOL.NS)

LTOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

64.30INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
Rs64.85
Open
Rs65.30
Day's High
Rs66.00
Day's Low
Rs64.05
Volume
371,842
Avg. Vol
561,762
52-wk High
Rs84.70
52-wk Low
Rs21.51

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 8,897.00 8,897.00 8,897.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 32,078.20 32,092.50 32,064.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 4.41 4.50 4.31 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,897.00 9,621.46 724.46 8.14
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.04 1.11 0.07 7.14
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.78 0.71 0.06 7.98

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,897.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 32,078.20 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 4.41 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

