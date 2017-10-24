Edition:
Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS)

LUPN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,026.35INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-12.10 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs1,038.45
Open
Rs1,036.00
Day's High
Rs1,043.70
Day's Low
Rs1,023.30
Volume
370,317
Avg. Vol
1,812,391
52-wk High
Rs1,573.60
52-wk Low
Rs917.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 14.46 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 9 7 8 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 15 15 15
(3) HOLD 9 9 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 7 7 7 2
(5) SELL 3 3 3 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.61 2.58 2.42

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 25 43,638.80 46,340.00 40,047.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 42,220.60 43,581.30 40,860.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 37 174,601.00 180,097.00 170,052.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 37 168,181.00 187,700.00 140,000.00 201,821.00
Year Ending Mar-19 40 191,638.00 225,923.00 140,000.00 229,558.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11 14.46 17.10 13.20 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3 11.50 14.11 9.36 --
Year Ending Mar-17 39 62.94 70.64 55.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 38 43.14 55.60 34.70 76.34
Year Ending Mar-19 41 57.31 81.90 44.00 86.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.91 12.80 -2.98 20.96

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 42,093.80 38,695.80 3,398.01 8.07
Quarter Ending Mar-17 43,638.80 41,618.80 2,019.97 4.63
Quarter Ending Dec-16 42,318.60 44,049.40 1,730.77 4.09
Quarter Ending Sep-16 42,712.00 42,111.80 600.21 1.41
Quarter Ending Jun-16 44,243.90 43,135.60 1,108.27 2.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 12.15 7.89 4.26 35.08
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14.46 8.39 6.07 41.98
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15.06 13.98 1.08 7.19
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15.66 14.62 1.04 6.65
Quarter Ending Jun-16 18.02 19.47 1.45 8.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 43,638.80 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 42,220.60 42,220.60 41,793.80 41,793.80 --
Year Ending Mar-17 174,601.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 168,181.00 167,953.00 170,095.00 170,558.00 201,821.00
Year Ending Mar-19 191,638.00 191,646.00 191,979.00 192,420.00 229,558.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14.46 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 11.50 11.50 11.55 11.55 --
Year Ending Mar-17 62.94 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 43.14 43.14 45.19 46.32 76.34
Year Ending Mar-19 57.31 57.31 57.69 58.80 86.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 1 5 3
Year Ending Mar-19 1 2 2 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

