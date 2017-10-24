Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS)
LUPN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,026.35INR
11:29am BST
1,026.35INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-12.10 (-1.17%)
Rs-12.10 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs1,038.45
Rs1,038.45
Open
Rs1,036.00
Rs1,036.00
Day's High
Rs1,043.70
Rs1,043.70
Day's Low
Rs1,023.30
Rs1,023.30
Volume
370,317
370,317
Avg. Vol
1,812,391
1,812,391
52-wk High
Rs1,573.60
Rs1,573.60
52-wk Low
Rs917.55
Rs917.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|14.46
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|9
|7
|8
|9
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|15
|15
|15
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|2
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.56
|2.61
|2.58
|2.42
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|25
|43,638.80
|46,340.00
|40,047.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|42,220.60
|43,581.30
|40,860.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37
|174,601.00
|180,097.00
|170,052.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37
|168,181.00
|187,700.00
|140,000.00
|201,821.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|40
|191,638.00
|225,923.00
|140,000.00
|229,558.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11
|14.46
|17.10
|13.20
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|11.50
|14.11
|9.36
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39
|62.94
|70.64
|55.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|38
|43.14
|55.60
|34.70
|76.34
|Year Ending Mar-19
|41
|57.31
|81.90
|44.00
|86.59
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.91
|12.80
|-2.98
|20.96
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|42,093.80
|38,695.80
|3,398.01
|8.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|43,638.80
|41,618.80
|2,019.97
|4.63
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|42,318.60
|44,049.40
|1,730.77
|4.09
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|42,712.00
|42,111.80
|600.21
|1.41
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|44,243.90
|43,135.60
|1,108.27
|2.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|12.15
|7.89
|4.26
|35.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14.46
|8.39
|6.07
|41.98
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|15.06
|13.98
|1.08
|7.19
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15.66
|14.62
|1.04
|6.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|18.02
|19.47
|1.45
|8.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|43,638.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|42,220.60
|42,220.60
|41,793.80
|41,793.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|174,601.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|168,181.00
|167,953.00
|170,095.00
|170,558.00
|201,821.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|191,638.00
|191,646.00
|191,979.00
|192,420.00
|229,558.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14.46
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|11.50
|11.50
|11.55
|11.55
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|62.94
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43.14
|43.14
|45.19
|46.32
|76.34
|Year Ending Mar-19
|57.31
|57.31
|57.69
|58.80
|86.59
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|1
|5
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|2
- Indian shares inch up; key corporate results awaited
- BRIEF-Lupin's U.S. unit Lupin Inc buys Symbiomix Therapeutics
- BRIEF-Lupin launches generic norcoâ tablets in the U.S.
- Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead
- BRIEF-Lupin gets U.S. FDA nod for generic drug to treat chest pain, hypertension