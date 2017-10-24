Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd (LVLS.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 6 12,122.30 12,659.00 11,245.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 15,046.10 15,333.00 14,256.00 13,556.00 Year Ending Mar-19 6 17,585.90 18,665.00 17,202.70 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 6 13.57 14.40 12.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 13.17 15.80 8.10 15.98 Year Ending Mar-19 6 17.12 22.70 10.60 --