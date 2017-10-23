Edition:
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)

LVMH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

241.05EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€241.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
607,304
52-wk High
€242.60
52-wk Low
€159.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 13 14 14 14
(3) HOLD 11 12 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.15 2.12 2.21 2.21

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 14,082.90 21,019.70 11,274.00 20,735.30
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 18,938.80 18,938.80 18,938.80 18,938.80
Year Ending Dec-17 30 42,025.10 42,725.00 39,767.00 39,258.70
Year Ending Dec-18 29 44,664.90 46,671.90 42,053.00 41,477.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 32 9.71 10.24 8.96 8.62
Year Ending Dec-18 31 10.71 11.67 9.67 9.44
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 13.13 15.50 11.10 8.52

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 11,317.70 9,830.00 1,487.68 13.14
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,726.29 9,884.00 157.71 1.62
Quarter Ending Dec-11 7,155.40 7,356.00 200.60 2.80
Quarter Ending Sep-11 5,806.25 6,011.00 204.75 3.53
Quarter Ending Jun-11 4,938.29 5,045.00 106.71 2.16

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 14,082.90 14,082.90 14,973.20 14,973.20 20,735.30
Quarter Ending Jun-18 18,938.80 18,938.80 18,938.80 18,938.80 18,938.80
Year Ending Dec-17 42,025.10 41,772.70 41,686.80 41,569.10 39,258.70
Year Ending Dec-18 44,664.90 44,237.70 44,275.20 44,323.00 41,477.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9.71 9.64 9.65 9.61 8.62
Year Ending Dec-18 10.71 10.58 10.62 10.63 9.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1 22 1
Year Ending Dec-18 17 2 15 8
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 17 2 18 4
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1 16 7

Earnings vs. Estimates

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE News

