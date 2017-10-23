LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 14,082.90 21,019.70 11,274.00 20,735.30 Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 18,938.80 18,938.80 18,938.80 18,938.80 Year Ending Dec-17 30 42,025.10 42,725.00 39,767.00 39,258.70 Year Ending Dec-18 29 44,664.90 46,671.90 42,053.00 41,477.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 32 9.71 10.24 8.96 8.62 Year Ending Dec-18 31 10.71 11.67 9.67 9.44 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 13.13 15.50 11.10 8.52