LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)
LVMH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
241.05EUR
23 Oct 2017
241.05EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€241.05
€241.05
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
607,304
607,304
52-wk High
€242.60
€242.60
52-wk Low
€159.90
€159.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|8
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|13
|14
|14
|14
|(3) HOLD
|11
|12
|12
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.15
|2.12
|2.21
|2.21
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|14,082.90
|21,019.70
|11,274.00
|20,735.30
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|18,938.80
|18,938.80
|18,938.80
|18,938.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30
|42,025.10
|42,725.00
|39,767.00
|39,258.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|29
|44,664.90
|46,671.90
|42,053.00
|41,477.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|32
|9.71
|10.24
|8.96
|8.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|31
|10.71
|11.67
|9.67
|9.44
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|13.13
|15.50
|11.10
|8.52
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|11,317.70
|9,830.00
|1,487.68
|13.14
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,726.29
|9,884.00
|157.71
|1.62
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|7,155.40
|7,356.00
|200.60
|2.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|5,806.25
|6,011.00
|204.75
|3.53
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|4,938.29
|5,045.00
|106.71
|2.16
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|14,082.90
|14,082.90
|14,973.20
|14,973.20
|20,735.30
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|18,938.80
|18,938.80
|18,938.80
|18,938.80
|18,938.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|42,025.10
|41,772.70
|41,686.80
|41,569.10
|39,258.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|44,664.90
|44,237.70
|44,275.20
|44,323.00
|41,477.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9.71
|9.64
|9.65
|9.61
|8.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10.71
|10.58
|10.62
|10.63
|9.44
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1
|22
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|2
|15
|8
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|2
|18
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1
|16
|7
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19
- LVMH aims to build cognac stocks, starting with more vineyards
- LVMH aims to build cognac stocks, starting with more vineyards
- UPDATE 2-Strong demand from China, U.S. boost Remy Cointreau sales
- China's Hony to buy 30 percent in owner of Italian luxury brand