Manz AG (M5ZG.DE)

M5ZG.DE on Xetra

38.60EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.50 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
€38.09
Open
€37.92
Day's High
€38.90
Day's Low
€37.78
Volume
13,421
Avg. Vol
16,288
52-wk High
€43.81
52-wk Low
€30.88

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.60 1.60 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 368.05 377.81 352.00 304.80
Year Ending Dec-18 6 413.09 438.00 357.00 358.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.16 1.65 0.53 0.17
Year Ending Dec-18 6 2.18 3.00 1.02 1.75

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 59.70 63.70 4.00 6.70
Quarter Ending Jun-16 55.00 59.47 4.47 8.12
Quarter Ending Dec-15 36.00 53.07 17.07 47.41
Quarter Ending Sep-12 64.88 38.53 26.35 40.62
Quarter Ending Jun-12 61.14 65.07 3.93 6.43

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 368.05 368.05 368.05 366.65 304.80
Year Ending Dec-18 413.09 413.09 413.09 407.07 358.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

