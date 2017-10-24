Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MAHH.NS)
MAHH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
376.40INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.35 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs376.75
Open
Rs376.10
Day's High
Rs380.00
Day's Low
Rs373.00
Volume
35,147
Avg. Vol
91,769
52-wk High
Rs490.00
52-wk Low
Rs240.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.14
|1.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|2,900.00
|2,900.00
|2,900.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|21,572.30
|22,596.00
|19,810.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|24,288.00
|24,589.00
|24,035.00
|23,994.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|26,551.00
|27,025.00
|26,258.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|11.16
|11.67
|10.73
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|13.23
|14.20
|12.10
|14.31
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|15.63
|16.80
|13.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,500.00
|2,478.08
|21.92
|0.88
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,900.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21,572.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24,288.00
|24,288.00
|24,288.00
|24,288.00
|23,994.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|26,551.00
|26,551.00
|26,551.00
|26,551.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11.16
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13.23
|13.23
|13.23
|13.23
|14.31
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15.63
|15.63
|15.63
|15.63
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0