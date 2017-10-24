Max India Ltd (MAID.NS)
MAID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
136.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.75 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs135.55
Open
Rs135.00
Day's High
Rs136.95
Day's Low
Rs135.00
Volume
28,467
Avg. Vol
245,005
52-wk High
Rs164.40
52-wk Low
Rs120.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|6,787.00
|6,787.00
|6,787.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|25,174.00
|25,174.00
|25,174.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|28,905.50
|29,644.00
|28,167.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|33,040.50
|34,105.00
|31,976.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.74
|1.08
|0.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|1.18
|1.57
|0.80
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,787.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25,174.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28,905.50
|28,905.50
|28,905.50
|29,644.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|33,040.50
|33,040.50
|33,040.50
|34,105.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|0.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0.74
|0.74
|0.74
|-0.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1.18
|1.18
|1.18
|1.30
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-India's Max India June-qtr profit rises
- India's Max Financial calls off merger with HDFC Standard Life Insurance
- India's Max Financial calls off merger with HDFC Standard Life Insurance
- BRIEF-Max Financial Services says inordinate time for finalization led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life
- BRIEF-Max India says allots 19.4 mln warrants to Mohair Investment and Trading Co