Max India Ltd (MAID.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6,787.00 6,787.00 6,787.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 25,174.00 25,174.00 25,174.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 28,905.50 29,644.00 28,167.00 -- Year Ending Mar-19 2 33,040.50 34,105.00 31,976.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 0.30 0.30 0.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 0.74 1.08 0.40 -- Year Ending Mar-19 2 1.18 1.57 0.80 --