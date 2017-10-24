Edition:
United Kingdom

Maithan Alloys Ltd (MAIT.NS)

MAIT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

597.65INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.90 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs595.75
Open
Rs599.90
Day's High
Rs616.00
Day's Low
Rs590.15
Volume
140,500
Avg. Vol
98,190
52-wk High
Rs621.90
52-wk Low
Rs205.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 12,173.90 12,173.90 12,173.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 15,434.10 15,434.10 15,434.10 14,824.50
Year Ending Mar-19 1 17,594.90 17,594.90 17,594.90 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 42.45 42.45 42.45 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 92.64 92.64 92.64 38.38
Year Ending Mar-19 1 111.98 111.98 111.98 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,509.06 4,308.52 200.54 4.45
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,473.89 2,897.69 576.20 16.59
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2,154.29 2,059.33 94.96 4.41
Quarter Ending Dec-14 2,528.26 2,075.89 452.37 17.89
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 23.18 20.33 2.85 12.30
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7.97 3.02 4.95 62.11
Quarter Ending Mar-15 4.70 3.45 1.25 26.60
Quarter Ending Dec-14 5.44 4.26 1.18 21.69

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 12,173.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15,434.10 15,434.10 15,434.10 15,568.30 14,824.50
Year Ending Mar-19 17,594.90 17,594.90 17,594.90 17,747.90 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 42.45 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 92.64 92.64 92.64 79.94 38.38
Year Ending Mar-19 111.98 111.98 111.98 91.19 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Maithan Alloys Ltd News

» More MAIT.NS News