Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)

MALD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

464.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.75 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs463.25
Open
Rs467.35
Day's High
Rs468.45
Day's Low
Rs462.00
Volume
29,993
Avg. Vol
45,402
52-wk High
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs318.74

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 11,256.50 11,520.00 10,993.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 8,253.67 13,000.00 4,872.00 13,924.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 6,608.00 7,320.00 5,896.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 24.89 27.93 21.86 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 25.68 33.44 21.00 36.71
Year Ending Mar-19 2 29.50 31.20 27.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,501.00 2,130.80 370.20 14.80
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,155.00 1,254.80 99.80 8.64
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2,301.00 2,662.90 361.90 15.73
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1,698.00 2,203.10 505.10 29.75
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2,182.00 1,645.50 536.50 24.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 11,256.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8,253.67 8,253.67 8,253.67 8,936.00 13,924.00
Year Ending Mar-19 6,608.00 6,608.00 6,608.00 5,896.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 24.89 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 25.68 25.68 25.68 27.22 36.71
Year Ending Mar-19 29.50 29.50 29.50 31.20 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

