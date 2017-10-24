Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (MALD.NS)
MALD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
464.00INR
464.00INR
Change (% chg)
Rs0.75 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
Rs463.25
Open
Rs467.35
Day's High
Rs468.45
Day's Low
Rs462.00
Volume
29,993
Avg. Vol
45,402
52-wk High
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs318.74
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.67
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|11,256.50
|11,520.00
|10,993.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|8,253.67
|13,000.00
|4,872.00
|13,924.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|6,608.00
|7,320.00
|5,896.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|24.89
|27.93
|21.86
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|25.68
|33.44
|21.00
|36.71
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|29.50
|31.20
|27.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,501.00
|2,130.80
|370.20
|14.80
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,155.00
|1,254.80
|99.80
|8.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,301.00
|2,662.90
|361.90
|15.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1,698.00
|2,203.10
|505.10
|29.75
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|2,182.00
|1,645.50
|536.50
|24.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11,256.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8,253.67
|8,253.67
|8,253.67
|8,936.00
|13,924.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6,608.00
|6,608.00
|6,608.00
|5,896.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24.89
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25.68
|25.68
|25.68
|27.22
|36.71
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29.50
|29.50
|29.50
|31.20
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund-1 announce JV
- BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers partners with IFC for industrial infrastructure development
- BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers, International Finance Corp partner for industrial infrastructure
- BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers incorporates Mahindra Happinest Developers as wholly owned unit
- BRIEF-Mahindra Lifespace Developers gets members' nod for private placement of NCDs worth upto 7.50 bln rupees