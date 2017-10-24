Manpasand Beverages Ltd (MANB.NS)
MANB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
432.40INR
11:10am BST
432.40INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.50 (-0.80%)
Rs-3.50 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs435.90
Rs435.90
Open
Rs440.00
Rs440.00
Day's High
Rs442.50
Rs442.50
Day's Low
Rs431.05
Rs431.05
Volume
75,004
75,004
Avg. Vol
203,411
203,411
52-wk High
Rs512.00
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs253.05
Rs253.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.92
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|2,947.00
|3,272.00
|2,649.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|4,320.00
|4,320.00
|4,320.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|7,117.03
|7,802.00
|5,885.12
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|9,798.99
|11,226.00
|8,963.90
|11,144.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|13,464.20
|15,200.00
|10,846.30
|13,654.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|2.92
|2.95
|2.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|6.55
|7.65
|5.39
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|9.04
|10.00
|8.27
|10.77
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|12.94
|15.30
|10.48
|14.47
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,764.25
|2,947.83
|183.58
|6.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,947.00
|2,671.92
|275.08
|9.33
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,048.90
|1,001.37
|47.52
|4.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,198.00
|999.28
|198.72
|16.59
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,450.00
|2,289.57
|160.43
|6.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,947.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4,320.00
|4,320.00
|4,320.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7,117.03
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9,798.99
|9,831.27
|9,831.27
|10,194.30
|11,144.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13,464.20
|13,484.80
|13,484.80
|13,587.60
|13,654.40
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
- BRIEF-RBI places restrictions on purchase of shares of Manpasand Beverages by FII/FPI
- BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages approves allotment of bonus shares in ratio 1:1
- BRIEF-Manpasand Beverages gets shareholders' nod for issue of bonus shares
- BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages recommends issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
- BRIEF-India's Manpasand Beverages June-qtr profit rises