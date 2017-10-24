Edition:
United Kingdom

Manitou BF SA (MANP.PA)

MANP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

33.20EUR
3:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.10 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
€33.10
Open
€33.00
Day's High
€33.20
Day's Low
€32.62
Volume
6,716
Avg. Vol
13,143
52-wk High
€34.80
52-wk Low
€15.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.38 2.38 2.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,540.14 1,573.00 1,497.00 1,371.44
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,610.36 1,657.00 1,570.95 1,427.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1.57 1.79 1.49 1.29
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1.76 1.93 1.64 1.47
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 28.70 28.70 28.70 25.30

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1.09 309.70 308.61 28,312.84
Quarter Ending Jun-11 272.00 295.00 23.00 8.46
Quarter Ending Mar-11 230.00 266.00 36.00 15.65

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,540.14 1,540.14 1,538.27 1,538.27 1,371.44
Year Ending Dec-18 1,610.36 1,610.36 1,606.73 1,606.73 1,427.58
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.29
Year Ending Dec-18 1.76 1.76 1.74 1.74 1.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

