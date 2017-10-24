Marksans Pharma Ltd (MARK.NS)
MARK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
43.20INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.50
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|2,237.50
|2,256.00
|2,219.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|8,128.50
|8,147.00
|8,110.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|9,935.50
|10,334.00
|9,537.00
|12,265.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|11,764.00
|11,816.00
|11,712.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|0.65
|0.70
|0.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|1.80
|2.10
|1.50
|3.35
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|2.95
|3.20
|2.70
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,958.50
|2,210.56
|252.06
|12.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,237.50
|1,847.49
|390.01
|17.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,035.00
|2,152.39
|117.39
|5.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,100.00
|1,804.26
|295.74
|14.08
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,175.00
|1,867.47
|307.53
|14.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.81
|0.85
|0.04
|4.94
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,237.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8,128.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9,935.50
|9,935.50
|9,935.50
|10,334.00
|12,265.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11,764.00
|11,764.00
|11,764.00
|11,712.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|0.65
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1.80
|1.80
|1.80
|2.10
|3.35
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2.95
|2.95
|2.95
|3.20
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
