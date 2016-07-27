Marston's PLC (MARS.L)
MARS.L on London Stock Exchange
106.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
106.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
106.40
106.40
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,492,197
2,492,197
52-wk High
147.70
147.70
52-wk Low
101.40
101.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|13.60
|September
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|6
|5
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.60
|2.47
|2.47
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|14
|962.72
|988.00
|928.43
|942.29
|Year Ending Sep-18
|14
|1,055.15
|1,093.00
|959.09
|988.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|13.60
|13.60
|13.60
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|15
|13.73
|14.10
|13.37
|14.26
|Year Ending Sep-18
|15
|14.37
|15.22
|13.04
|15.30
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|5.88
|5.88
|5.88
|1.30
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|962.72
|961.58
|963.54
|963.54
|942.29
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,055.15
|1,058.58
|1,063.43
|1,063.43
|988.79
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|13.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|13.73
|13.84
|14.02
|14.02
|14.26
|Year Ending Sep-18
|14.37
|14.59
|14.77
|14.85
|15.30
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2
|5
|2
|9
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|9
|1
|10
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|6
|0
|11
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|9
|0
|11
