Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 4 153,074.00 183,935.00 137,477.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 165,540.00 210,110.00 124,376.00 160,669.00 Year Ending Mar-19 3 175,993.00 197,120.00 145,417.00 167,693.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 3 11.52 12.19 10.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 16.34 20.60 12.93 12.34 Year Ending Mar-19 4 20.21 27.80 14.29 12.00