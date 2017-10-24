Edition:
Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)

MAXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

572.90INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.75 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs575.65
Open
Rs579.00
Day's High
Rs583.00
Day's Low
Rs570.70
Volume
328,474
Avg. Vol
762,880
52-wk High
Rs683.95
52-wk Low
Rs485.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.78 1.78 1.88 1.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 153,074.00 183,935.00 137,477.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 165,540.00 210,110.00 124,376.00 160,669.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 175,993.00 197,120.00 145,417.00 167,693.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 11.52 12.19 10.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 16.34 20.60 12.93 12.34
Year Ending Mar-19 4 20.21 27.80 14.29 12.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 153,074.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 165,540.00 165,540.00 165,540.00 179,261.00 160,669.00
Year Ending Mar-19 175,993.00 175,993.00 175,993.00 191,282.00 167,693.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Max Financial Services Ltd News

