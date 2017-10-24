Max Financial Services Ltd (MAXI.NS)
MAXI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
572.90INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.78
|1.78
|1.88
|1.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|153,074.00
|183,935.00
|137,477.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|165,540.00
|210,110.00
|124,376.00
|160,669.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|175,993.00
|197,120.00
|145,417.00
|167,693.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|11.52
|12.19
|10.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|16.34
|20.60
|12.93
|12.34
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|20.21
|27.80
|14.29
|12.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|153,074.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|165,540.00
|165,540.00
|165,540.00
|179,261.00
|160,669.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|175,993.00
|175,993.00
|175,993.00
|191,282.00
|167,693.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
