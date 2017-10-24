MBB SE (MBBG.DE)
MBBG.DE on Xetra
99.18EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-1.82 (-1.80%)
€-1.82 (-1.80%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|401.62
|409.90
|392.60
|337.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|467.85
|491.00
|451.50
|359.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2.38
|2.61
|2.25
|2.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2.81
|3.17
|2.43
|2.67
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|80.00
|83.40
|3.40
|4.25
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|58.00
|60.24
|2.24
|3.86
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|62.00
|63.83
|1.83
|2.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|57.00
|55.62
|1.38
|2.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|58.40
|58.84
|0.44
|0.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.52
|0.50
|0.02
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|0.45
|0.47
|0.02
|4.44
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|401.62
|401.62
|399.98
|399.98
|337.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|467.85
|467.85
|463.08
|463.08
|359.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.38
|2.38
|2.34
|2.34
|2.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.81
|2.81
|2.71
|2.71
|2.67
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-MBB SE says unit Aumann acquires USK Karl Utz Sondermaschinen GmbH
- BRIEF-MBB H1 EBITDA up 34.9 pct at EUR 21.0 million
- BRIEF-MBB SE says free float has increased to 35.2%
- BRIEF-MBB says entities related to founding families intend to sell shares in MBB
- BRIEF-MBB Q1 EBITDA up 38.0 pct at 10.8 million euros