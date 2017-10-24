Edition:
Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)

MBFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

690.35INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.45 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
Rs675.90
Open
Rs672.05
Day's High
Rs700.00
Day's Low
Rs672.05
Volume
274,939
Avg. Vol
84,114
52-wk High
Rs722.20
52-wk Low
Rs465.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 9.59 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 7 5
(3) HOLD 7 7 8 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.74 2.74 2.72 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 16 15,287.60 15,821.90 15,059.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 15,360.00 15,360.00 15,360.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 18 61,014.40 61,564.20 59,370.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 22 63,327.80 65,094.00 61,059.00 68,427.30
Year Ending Mar-19 23 69,431.00 73,129.00 64,962.00 74,473.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12 9.59 10.20 9.10 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 10.41 11.13 9.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 22 39.26 42.70 37.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 23 40.34 44.30 37.70 42.72
Year Ending Mar-19 23 45.60 53.80 41.50 46.54

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14,795.70 15,359.70 563.97 3.81
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,287.60 15,059.30 228.31 1.49
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15,354.40 15,361.00 6.60 0.04
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15,341.50 15,176.50 165.07 1.08
Quarter Ending Jun-16 15,248.30 15,166.80 81.57 0.53
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9.29 9.08 0.21 2.22
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9.59 9.18 0.41 4.25
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9.34 9.70 0.36 3.87
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9.64 10.28 0.64 6.59
Quarter Ending Jun-16 9.22 9.72 0.50 5.41

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,287.60 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 15,360.00 15,360.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 61,014.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 63,327.80 63,224.10 63,155.10 63,155.10 68,427.30
Year Ending Mar-19 69,431.00 69,340.90 69,142.60 69,142.60 74,473.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9.59 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 10.41 10.41 11.13 11.13 --
Year Ending Mar-17 39.26 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 40.34 40.32 40.63 40.68 42.72
Year Ending Mar-19 45.60 45.63 45.38 45.46 46.54

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 2 4 3
Year Ending Mar-19 2 1 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

