Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 16 15,287.60 15,821.90 15,059.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 15,360.00 15,360.00 15,360.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 18 61,014.40 61,564.20 59,370.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 22 63,327.80 65,094.00 61,059.00 68,427.30 Year Ending Mar-19 23 69,431.00 73,129.00 64,962.00 74,473.20 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 12 9.59 10.20 9.10 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 10.41 11.13 9.70 -- Year Ending Mar-17 22 39.26 42.70 37.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 23 40.34 44.30 37.70 42.72 Year Ending Mar-19 23 45.60 53.80 41.50 46.54