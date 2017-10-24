Edition:
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCEI.NS)

MCEI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,088.75INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.60 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs1,090.35
Open
Rs1,091.50
Day's High
Rs1,103.90
Day's Low
Rs1,082.65
Volume
185,641
Avg. Vol
268,921
52-wk High
Rs1,413.00
52-wk Low
Rs930.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.80 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 574.00 574.00 574.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 727.00 727.00 727.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8 3,076.00 3,883.00 2,386.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 3,172.36 4,256.25 2,615.00 4,255.09
Year Ending Mar-19 6 4,459.90 7,151.00 3,365.00 5,268.12
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 26.44 28.10 24.93 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 29.58 32.51 27.20 37.36
Year Ending Mar-19 7 40.64 52.80 30.60 46.28

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-13 867.35 614.02 253.33 29.21
Quarter Ending Dec-12 1,437.50 1,299.27 138.23 9.62
Quarter Ending Sep-12 1,283.00 1,364.26 81.26 6.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 574.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 727.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 3,076.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,172.36 3,203.98 3,203.98 3,625.11 4,255.09
Year Ending Mar-19 4,459.90 4,536.85 4,535.75 4,640.66 5,268.12

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

