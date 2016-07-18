Microgen PLC (MCGN.L)
MCGN.L on London Stock Exchange
400.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
400.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
400.00
400.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
228,709
228,709
52-wk High
516.18
516.18
52-wk Low
173.00
173.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|59.60
|59.60
|59.60
|40.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|65.80
|65.80
|65.80
|41.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|15.20
|15.20
|15.20
|11.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|18.30
|18.30
|18.30
|11.50
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|59.60
|59.60
|59.60
|57.20
|40.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|65.80
|65.80
|65.80
|59.30
|41.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15.20
|15.20
|15.20
|15.20
|11.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18.30
|18.30
|18.30
|18.10
|11.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0