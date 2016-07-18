Edition:
United Kingdom

Microgen PLC (MCGN.L)

MCGN.L on London Stock Exchange

400.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
400.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
228,709
52-wk High
516.18
52-wk Low
173.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 59.60 59.60 59.60 40.30
Year Ending Dec-18 1 65.80 65.80 65.80 41.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 15.20 15.20 15.20 11.10
Year Ending Dec-18 1 18.30 18.30 18.30 11.50

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 59.60 59.60 59.60 57.20 40.30
Year Ending Dec-18 65.80 65.80 65.80 59.30 41.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15.20 15.20 15.20 15.20 11.10
Year Ending Dec-18 18.30 18.30 18.30 18.10 11.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Microgen PLC News

