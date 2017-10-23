McColl's Retail Group PLC (MCLSM.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Nov-17 4 1,120.58 1,132.50 1,112.52 1,118.20 Year Ending Nov-18 4 1,257.00 1,287.80 1,227.60 1,258.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Nov-17 4 17.29 17.38 17.20 17.00 Year Ending Nov-18 4 22.33 23.80 21.11 22.00