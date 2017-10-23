McColl's Retail Group PLC (MCLSM.L)
MCLSM.L on London Stock Exchange
279.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
279.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
279.75
279.75
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
318,752
318,752
52-wk High
300.75
300.75
52-wk Low
165.00
165.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|November
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|4
|1,120.58
|1,132.50
|1,112.52
|1,118.20
|Year Ending Nov-18
|4
|1,257.00
|1,287.80
|1,227.60
|1,258.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|4
|17.29
|17.38
|17.20
|17.00
|Year Ending Nov-18
|4
|22.33
|23.80
|21.11
|22.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|1,120.58
|1,120.58
|1,120.58
|1,118.97
|1,118.20
|Year Ending Nov-18
|1,257.00
|1,257.00
|1,257.00
|1,253.60
|1,258.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Nov-17
|17.29
|17.29
|17.29
|17.28
|17.00
|Year Ending Nov-18
|22.33
|22.33
|22.33
|22.39
|22.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Nov-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Nov-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Nov-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Nov-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
