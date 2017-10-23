Edition:
McColl's Retail Group PLC (MCLSM.L)

MCLSM.L on London Stock Exchange

279.75GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
279.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
318,752
52-wk High
300.75
52-wk Low
165.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- November 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Nov-17 4 1,120.58 1,132.50 1,112.52 1,118.20
Year Ending Nov-18 4 1,257.00 1,287.80 1,227.60 1,258.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Nov-17 4 17.29 17.38 17.20 17.00
Year Ending Nov-18 4 22.33 23.80 21.11 22.00

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Nov-17 1,120.58 1,120.58 1,120.58 1,118.97 1,118.20
Year Ending Nov-18 1,257.00 1,257.00 1,257.00 1,253.60 1,258.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Nov-17 17.29 17.29 17.29 17.28 17.00
Year Ending Nov-18 22.33 22.33 22.33 22.39 22.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Nov-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Nov-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Nov-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Nov-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

McColl's Retail Group PLC News

