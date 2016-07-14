Edition:
Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)

MCRO.L on London Stock Exchange

2,521.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,521.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,467,169
52-wk High
2,887.83
52-wk Low
2,098.67

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- October 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.44 2.44 2.44 2.70

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 9 1,388.33 1,406.20 1,371.40 --
Year Ending Oct-17 2 1,639.50 1,898.00 1,381.00 --
Year Ending Oct-18 4 4,580.56 5,558.23 4,246.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 10 1.87 1.93 1.76 --
Year Ending Oct-17 2 1.81 1.85 1.76 --
Year Ending Oct-18 2 2.07 2.12 2.02 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.59 16.70 12.49 7.32

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Apr-17 1,388.33 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Oct-17 1,639.50 1,639.50 -- -- --
Year Ending Oct-18 4,580.56 4,580.56 4,910.12 -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Apr-17 1.87 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Oct-17 1.81 1.81 -- -- --
Year Ending Oct-18 2.07 2.07 -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Apr-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Oct-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Oct-18 0 0 -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

Micro Focus International PLC News

Market Views

