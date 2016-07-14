Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)
MCRO.L on London Stock Exchange
2,521.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,521.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,521.00
2,521.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,467,169
2,467,169
52-wk High
2,887.83
2,887.83
52-wk Low
2,098.67
2,098.67
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|October
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.44
|2.44
|2.44
|2.70
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|9
|1,388.33
|1,406.20
|1,371.40
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|2
|1,639.50
|1,898.00
|1,381.00
|--
|Year Ending Oct-18
|4
|4,580.56
|5,558.23
|4,246.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|10
|1.87
|1.93
|1.76
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|2
|1.81
|1.85
|1.76
|--
|Year Ending Oct-18
|2
|2.07
|2.12
|2.02
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|14.59
|16.70
|12.49
|7.32
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|1,388.33
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|1,639.50
|1,639.50
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-18
|4,580.56
|4,580.56
|4,910.12
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Apr-17
|1.87
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|1.81
|1.81
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-18
|2.07
|2.07
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Apr-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Oct-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
