Merck Ltd (MERK.NS)

MERK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,145.70INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.90 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs1,159.60
Open
Rs1,153.15
Day's High
Rs1,166.25
Day's Low
Rs1,143.00
Volume
5,278
Avg. Vol
20,303
52-wk High
Rs1,318.00
52-wk Low
Rs740.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 11,313.50 11,317.00 11,310.00 11,496.90
Year Ending Dec-18 3 12,401.20 12,710.00 12,054.70 13,576.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 55.40 58.20 52.60 44.60
Year Ending Dec-18 3 64.52 68.20 58.96 59.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,493.00 2,516.09 23.09 0.93
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,520.00 2,435.97 84.03 3.33
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,686.64 2,400.08 286.55 10.67
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,679.84 2,628.47 51.37 1.92
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2,310.00 2,129.01 180.99 7.84
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 11.57 10.97 0.60 5.19
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9.66 16.59 6.93 71.74
Quarter Ending Jun-15 7.62 10.16 2.54 33.33
Quarter Ending Dec-14 7.58 0.65 6.93 91.42
Quarter Ending Sep-14 11.81 10.59 1.22 10.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11,313.50 11,162.30 11,162.30 11,162.30 11,496.90
Year Ending Dec-18 12,401.20 12,401.20 12,401.20 12,401.20 13,576.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 55.40 54.55 54.55 54.55 44.60
Year Ending Dec-18 64.52 64.52 64.52 64.52 59.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Merck Ltd News