Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)

MERL.L on London Stock Exchange

373.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
373.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,998,725
52-wk High
537.50
52-wk Low
355.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.38 2.38 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 1,610.01 1,641.00 1,528.70 1,600.07
Year Ending Dec-18 14 1,763.99 1,838.64 1,683.00 1,771.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 21.57 23.27 20.22 22.69
Year Ending Dec-18 15 24.94 27.52 23.07 26.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 10.63 11.20 10.12 15.34

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,610.01 1,610.01 1,610.76 1,611.39 1,600.07
Year Ending Dec-18 1,763.99 1,763.99 1,767.85 1,766.72 1,771.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21.57 21.57 21.57 21.74 22.69
Year Ending Dec-18 24.94 24.94 25.04 25.20 26.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Merlin Entertainments PLC News

Market Views

