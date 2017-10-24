Edition:
MGI Coutier SA (MGIP.PA)

MGIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

35.59EUR
3:47pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.33 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
€35.26
Open
€35.56
Day's High
€36.14
Day's Low
€35.32
Volume
9,967
Avg. Vol
16,529
52-wk High
€39.39
52-wk Low
€22.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 2.00 2.00 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1,041.87 1,063.30 1,028.50 994.90
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1,093.63 1,124.10 1,071.20 1,032.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3.49 3.75 3.18 2.71
Year Ending Dec-18 3 3.52 3.64 3.34 2.81

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,041.87 1,041.87 1,045.87 1,045.87 994.90
Year Ending Dec-18 1,093.63 1,093.63 1,101.33 1,101.33 1,032.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.49 3.49 3.29 3.29 2.71
Year Ending Dec-18 3.52 3.52 3.49 3.49 2.81

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

