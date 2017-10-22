Edition:
United Kingdom

Migros Ticaret AS (MGROS.IS)

MGROS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

26.38TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.04TL (-0.15%)
Prev Close
26.42TL
Open
26.46TL
Day's High
26.54TL
Day's Low
26.00TL
Volume
144,617
Avg. Vol
329,294
52-wk High
30.50TL
52-wk Low
16.15TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.38 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 11 11 10 10
(3) HOLD 3 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.21 2.21 2.14 2.14

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,875.38 3,875.38 3,875.38 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,787.77 3,787.77 3,787.77 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11 15,109.80 15,421.90 14,797.00 12,802.50
Year Ending Dec-18 11 17,826.80 18,430.30 16,968.00 13,869.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 -0.38 -0.38 -0.38 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 1 0.05 0.05 0.05 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.98 1.14 0.79 0.87
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1.52 2.13 0.55 1.28
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 105.50 105.50 105.50 33.90

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3,744.67 3,920.00 175.33 4.68
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,094.07 3,113.64 19.56 0.63
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,825.62 2,900.72 75.10 2.66
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,064.56 3,079.46 14.90 0.49
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,678.81 2,667.95 10.86 0.41
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -3.20 -0.66 2.54 -79.37
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.05 5.09 5.04 10,615.79
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -0.86 -1.33 0.47 -54.16
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.09 -0.02 0.11 121.57
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.07 -0.14 0.21 297.18

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3,875.38 3,864.10 3,864.10 3,864.10 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3,787.77 3,705.29 3,705.29 3,705.29 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15,109.80 15,086.30 15,075.30 14,945.40 12,802.50
Year Ending Dec-18 17,826.80 17,738.00 17,700.30 17,441.70 13,869.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.38 -0.38 -0.38 -1.79 --
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0.05 0.05 0.05 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.98 0.98 0.99 0.98 0.87
Year Ending Dec-18 1.52 1.04 0.93 1.11 1.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Migros Ticaret AS News

» More MGROS.IS News