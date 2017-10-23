Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (MICP.PA)
MICP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
121.90EUR
23 Oct 2017
121.90EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€121.90
€121.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
443,231
443,231
52-wk High
€125.70
€125.70
52-wk Low
€92.11
€92.11
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|9.80
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|7
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.32
|2.32
|2.36
|2.45
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|5,911.00
|5,911.00
|5,911.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|22,611.00
|22,611.00
|22,611.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|22,195.80
|22,580.00
|21,849.00
|21,669.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|22,994.10
|23,949.00
|21,850.00
|22,433.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|9.80
|9.80
|9.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|9.40
|10.16
|8.57
|9.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|10.49
|11.78
|9.22
|10.17
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|9.35
|11.70
|7.00
|13.90
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|5,182.43
|5,141.00
|41.43
|0.80
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|4,711.86
|5,047.00
|335.14
|7.11
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,911.00
|5,911.00
|5,911.00
|5,911.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|22,611.00
|22,611.00
|22,611.00
|22,611.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22,195.80
|22,246.20
|22,293.10
|22,435.00
|21,669.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22,994.10
|23,035.80
|23,114.80
|23,257.10
|22,433.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|9.80
|9.80
|9.80
|9.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9.40
|9.42
|9.52
|9.45
|9.17
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10.49
|10.51
|10.60
|10.57
|10.17
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|4