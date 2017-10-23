Mills Estruturas e Servicos de Engenharia SA (MILS3.SA)
MILS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
4.32BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.14 (-3.14%)
Prev Close
R$ 4.46
Open
R$ 4.50
Day's High
R$ 4.50
Day's Low
R$ 4.31
Volume
223,300
Avg. Vol
727,242
52-wk High
R$ 5.32
52-wk Low
R$ 3.26
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|-0.15
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.67
|3.50
|3.50
|3.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|81.66
|81.66
|81.66
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|324.72
|346.64
|302.80
|497.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|357.56
|405.52
|309.60
|527.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|-0.15
|-0.15
|-0.15
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|-0.53
|-0.53
|-0.53
|-0.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|-0.29
|-0.29
|-0.29
|0.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|86.89
|70.64
|16.25
|18.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|88.51
|66.12
|22.39
|25.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|95.48
|75.04
|20.44
|21.41
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|98.04
|86.14
|11.90
|12.14
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|122.26
|105.35
|16.91
|13.83
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|81.66
|81.66
|81.66
|81.66
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|324.72
|324.72
|346.64
|346.64
|497.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|357.56
|357.56
|405.52
|405.52
|527.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings