MindTree Ltd (MINT.NS)
MINT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
502.80INR
11:19am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|6.36
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|3
|3
|4
|(3) HOLD
|10
|8
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|9
|12
|12
|10
|(5) SELL
|4
|4
|6
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.34
|3.54
|3.63
|3.48
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20
|12,968.20
|13,163.00
|12,753.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|13,710.90
|14,526.80
|12,895.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24
|52,272.80
|52,525.00
|52,057.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|23
|54,246.20
|55,469.00
|53,128.00
|61,501.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28
|60,699.20
|63,980.00
|57,075.00
|69,383.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12
|6.36
|6.80
|5.80
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|7.56
|7.87
|7.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28
|25.80
|27.00
|24.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27
|27.18
|29.67
|25.20
|38.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|29
|32.80
|44.00
|26.59
|44.37
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.48
|15.99
|3.35
|9.76
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|13,089.00
|12,895.00
|193.95
|1.48
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12,968.20
|13,181.00
|212.76
|1.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13,079.10
|12,953.00
|126.08
|0.96
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13,216.50
|12,954.00
|262.47
|1.99
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|13,504.30
|13,276.00
|228.28
|1.69
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6.33
|7.23
|0.90
|14.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.36
|5.77
|0.59
|9.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6.49
|6.13
|0.36
|5.49
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.71
|5.64
|1.07
|15.93
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|9.26
|7.35
|1.91
|20.60
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12,968.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|13,710.90
|13,710.90
|14,413.70
|14,413.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|52,272.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|54,246.20
|54,308.90
|54,614.90
|54,868.70
|61,501.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|60,699.20
|60,767.40
|60,811.80
|61,106.50
|69,383.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.36
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|7.56
|7.56
|7.61
|7.61
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27.18
|27.40
|28.06
|28.28
|38.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|32.80
|32.97
|33.28
|33.71
|44.37
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|3
|1
|7
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|3
|2
|7
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|3
|3
|12
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|3
|5
|9
