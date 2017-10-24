MMI Holdings Ltd (MMIJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 4 192.18 206.00 167.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 4 210.10 225.40 187.00 228.28 Year Ending Jun-19 4 228.68 249.70 200.00 261.65 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.84 6.84 6.84 11.31