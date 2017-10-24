MMI Holdings Ltd (MMIJ.J)
MMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,928.00ZAc
2:26pm BST
Change (% chg)
-2.00 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
1,930.00
Open
1,933.00
Day's High
1,935.00
Day's Low
1,913.00
Volume
1,160,333
Avg. Vol
3,475,719
52-wk High
2,669.00
52-wk Low
1,709.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|3
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.50
|3.75
|3.75
|3.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4
|192.18
|206.00
|167.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|4
|210.10
|225.40
|187.00
|228.28
|Year Ending Jun-19
|4
|228.68
|249.70
|200.00
|261.65
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|6.84
|6.84
|6.84
|11.31
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|192.18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|210.10
|210.10
|209.85
|218.00
|228.28
|Year Ending Jun-19
|228.68
|228.68
|227.93
|237.98
|261.65
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
