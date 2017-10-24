Edition:
United Kingdom

MMI Holdings Ltd (MMIJ.J)

MMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,928.00ZAc
2:26pm BST
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
1,930.00
Open
1,933.00
Day's High
1,935.00
Day's Low
1,913.00
Volume
1,160,333
Avg. Vol
3,475,719
52-wk High
2,669.00
52-wk Low
1,709.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.50 3.75 3.75 3.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 4 192.18 206.00 167.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 4 210.10 225.40 187.00 228.28
Year Ending Jun-19 4 228.68 249.70 200.00 261.65
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.84 6.84 6.84 11.31

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 192.18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 210.10 210.10 209.85 218.00 228.28
Year Ending Jun-19 228.68 228.68 227.93 237.98 261.65

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

MMI Holdings Ltd News

» More MMIJ.J News