3M Co (MMM.N)
MMM.N on New York Stock Exchange
221.55USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.23 (+0.10%)
$0.23 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$221.32
Open
$221.65
Day's High
$222.74
Day's Low
$221.31
Volume
673,268
Avg. Vol
545,354
52-wk High
$222.74
52-wk Low
$163.85
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.99
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.57
|2.50
|2.56
|2.56
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|7,475.93
|7,591.32
|7,390.64
|7,570.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|7,975.32
|7,976.30
|7,974.34
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|30,868.30
|31,065.30
|30,728.00
|30,993.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|32,043.70
|32,381.10
|31,649.90
|31,969.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|8
|1.99
|2.06
|1.92
|2.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|2.33
|2.38
|2.27
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|8.96
|9.03
|8.85
|8.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|9.43
|9.67
|9.25
|9.51
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|9.38
|10.00
|8.15
|8.76
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7,857.54
|7,810.00
|47.54
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7,472.25
|7,685.00
|212.75
|2.85
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,333.66
|7,329.00
|4.66
|0.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,711.24
|7,709.00
|2.24
|0.03
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|7,706.79
|7,662.00
|44.79
|0.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.54
|2.25
|0.29
|11.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.06
|2.16
|0.10
|4.64
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.87
|1.88
|0.01
|0.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.14
|2.15
|0.01
|0.51
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.07
|2.08
|0.01
|0.63
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|7,475.93
|7,439.18
|7,439.18
|7,439.18
|7,570.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|7,975.32
|7,893.70
|7,893.70
|7,893.70
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30,868.30
|30,843.50
|30,822.60
|30,822.60
|30,993.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|32,043.70
|31,945.00
|31,884.10
|31,884.10
|31,969.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.99
|1.98
|1.98
|1.98
|2.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2.33
|2.35
|2.34
|2.34
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8.96
|8.95
|8.94
|8.94
|8.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9.43
|9.45
|9.44
|9.44
|9.51
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|3
|1
|2
- Lofty Align Tech shares may rise more on U.S. tax cut, index inclusion
- BRIEF-3M company announces pricing of its cash tender offers
- BRIEF-3M company announces early results of its cash tender offers and early settlement
- BRIEF-3M Co announced opening of new 3M design center in Japan
- BRIEF-3M Co - Completes acquisition of Scott Safety