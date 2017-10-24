Metropole Television SA (MMTP.PA)
MMTP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.10EUR
20.10EUR
Change (% chg)
€-0.12 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
€20.23
Open
€20.20
Day's High
€20.30
Day's Low
€20.08
Volume
44,613
Avg. Vol
106,976
52-wk High
€22.15
52-wk Low
€15.16
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|11
|12
|13
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.95
|2.90
|3.05
|3.05
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1,339.30
|1,381.00
|1,288.00
|1,280.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|1,459.35
|1,547.00
|1,309.00
|1,299.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|1.15
|1.32
|1.04
|1.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1.25
|1.38
|1.10
|1.10
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|5.37
|9.90
|-3.30
|5.05
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|297.67
|298.60
|0.93
|0.31
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|377.03
|377.00
|0.03
|0.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|342.00
|342.70
|0.70
|0.20
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,339.30
|1,339.30
|1,340.30
|1,345.72
|1,280.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,459.35
|1,459.35
|1,460.41
|1,460.35
|1,299.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.15
|1.15
|1.14
|1.14
|1.07
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.25
|1.25
|1.24
|1.24
|1.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0