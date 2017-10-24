Metropole Television SA (MMTP.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 17 1,339.30 1,381.00 1,288.00 1,280.22 Year Ending Dec-18 17 1,459.35 1,547.00 1,309.00 1,299.31 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 1.15 1.32 1.04 1.07 Year Ending Dec-18 19 1.25 1.38 1.10 1.10 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 5.37 9.90 -3.30 5.05