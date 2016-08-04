Mondi PLC (MNDI.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 11 7,195.37 7,288.48 7,058.20 6,936.98 Year Ending Dec-18 11 7,437.76 7,586.00 7,242.20 7,095.25 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 13 1.49 1.57 1.36 1.45 Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.61 1.72 1.54 1.50 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.19 8.60 4.50 3.92