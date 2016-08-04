Edition:
Mondi PLC (MNDI.L)

MNDI.L on London Stock Exchange

1,884.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,884.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,597,947
52-wk High
2,145.00
52-wk Low
1,495.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 7 5 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.23 2.00 2.15 2.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 7,195.37 7,288.48 7,058.20 6,936.98
Year Ending Dec-18 11 7,437.76 7,586.00 7,242.20 7,095.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 1.49 1.57 1.36 1.45
Year Ending Dec-18 13 1.61 1.72 1.54 1.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.19 8.60 4.50 3.92

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,195.37 7,196.76 7,181.13 7,160.46 6,936.98
Year Ending Dec-18 7,437.76 7,437.96 7,401.74 7,367.62 7,095.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.49 1.53 1.53 1.53 1.45
Year Ending Dec-18 1.61 1.64 1.62 1.61 1.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 2 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 5 0 7
Year Ending Dec-18 0 5 3 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

Mondi PLC News

Market Views

