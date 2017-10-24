Mondi Ltd (MNDJ.J)
MNDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
33,765.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|7,283.14
|7,291.00
|7,269.95
|6,899.71
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|7,537.84
|7,626.00
|7,479.60
|7,117.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.51
|1.53
|1.49
|1.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1.61
|1.64
|1.58
|1.50
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|8.60
|8.60
|8.60
|4.30
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7,283.14
|7,288.26
|7,288.26
|7,288.26
|6,899.71
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7,537.84
|7,538.55
|7,538.55
|7,538.55
|7,117.75
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.51
|1.54
|1.54
|1.54
|1.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.61
|1.63
|1.63
|1.63
|1.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
