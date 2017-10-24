Edition:
Mondi Ltd (MNDJ.J)

MNDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

33,765.00ZAc
2:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

-211.00 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
33,976.00
Open
33,976.00
Day's High
33,977.00
Day's Low
33,523.00
Volume
246,639
Avg. Vol
601,747
52-wk High
38,681.00
52-wk Low
25,000.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 7,283.14 7,291.00 7,269.95 6,899.71
Year Ending Dec-18 3 7,537.84 7,626.00 7,479.60 7,117.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.51 1.53 1.49 1.43
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.61 1.64 1.58 1.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.60 8.60 8.60 4.30

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,283.14 7,288.26 7,288.26 7,288.26 6,899.71
Year Ending Dec-18 7,537.84 7,538.55 7,538.55 7,538.55 7,117.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.51 1.54 1.54 1.54 1.43
Year Ending Dec-18 1.61 1.63 1.63 1.63 1.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Mondi Ltd News

