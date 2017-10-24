Mondi Ltd (MNDJ.J)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 7,283.14 7,291.00 7,269.95 6,899.71 Year Ending Dec-18 3 7,537.84 7,626.00 7,479.60 7,117.75 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 1.51 1.53 1.49 1.43 Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.61 1.64 1.58 1.50 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.60 8.60 8.60 4.30