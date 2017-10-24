Manappuram Finance Ltd (MNFL.NS)
MNFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
101.05INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.05 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs102.10
Open
Rs102.60
Day's High
Rs102.75
Day's Low
Rs100.35
Volume
3,422,463
Avg. Vol
7,393,000
52-wk High
Rs112.50
52-wk Low
Rs57.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|2.66
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.43
|1.44
|1.44
|1.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|5,833.00
|5,833.00
|5,833.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|20,005.00
|22,261.00
|17,088.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|24,818.00
|25,343.00
|24,293.00
|23,451.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|28,860.50
|29,976.00
|27,745.00
|29,927.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|2.66
|2.80
|2.52
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|7.91
|9.11
|6.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|9.53
|10.29
|8.70
|8.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|10.53
|12.08
|9.10
|10.19
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,411.00
|5,745.15
|334.15
|6.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,833.00
|5,983.78
|150.78
|2.58
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,818.00
|5,433.73
|615.73
|12.78
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,892.00
|4,783.92
|891.92
|22.92
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|2,537.50
|2,862.54
|325.04
|12.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.00
|1.84
|0.16
|8.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.66
|2.38
|0.28
|10.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|0.80
|0.83
|0.03
|3.75
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|1.03
|1.00
|0.03
|2.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|2.12
|1.28
|0.84
|39.63
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,833.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|20,005.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24,818.00
|24,818.00
|24,818.00
|24,743.00
|23,451.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28,860.50
|28,860.50
|28,860.50
|28,807.00
|29,927.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7.91
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9.53
|9.53
|9.53
|9.63
|8.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10.53
|10.53
|10.53
|10.73
|10.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Manappuram Finance approves issue of NCDs worth upto 2 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Manappuram Finance says no truth in news regarding V.P. Nandkumar selling promoter's stake
- BRIEF-Manappuram Finance says Quinag Acquisition (FPI) buys 5.18 pct stake in co
- BRIEF-India's Manappuram Finance June-qtr consol profit down about 3 pct
- BRIEF-Manappuram Finance sets interim dividend at 0.50 rupees/shr