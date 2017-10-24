Medinet Nasr for Housing and Development SAE (MNHD.CA)
MNHD.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
10.16EGP
Change (% chg)
£-0.12 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
£10.28
Open
£10.35
Day's High
£10.52
Day's Low
£10.16
Volume
3,343,011
Avg. Vol
1,788,042
52-wk High
£12.21
52-wk Low
£6.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.12
|2.12
|2.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|2,309.43
|2,538.00
|2,191.00
|1,105.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|2,686.13
|3,274.00
|1,827.00
|1,653.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1.05
|1.13
|0.95
|0.44
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|1.15
|1.25
|1.05
|0.56
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|439.00
|410.27
|28.73
|6.54
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|189.30
|578.65
|389.35
|205.68
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|306.00
|295.12
|10.88
|3.56
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|225.00
|132.40
|92.60
|41.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|215.00
|178.06
|36.94
|17.18
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,309.43
|2,309.43
|2,309.43
|2,112.25
|1,105.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,686.13
|2,686.13
|2,686.13
|2,198.60
|1,653.35
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings