Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFS.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3,023.00 3,023.00 3,023.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 13,394.20 16,588.50 10,200.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 19,811.30 21,922.60 17,700.00 11,734.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 23,789.20 25,978.30 21,600.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 21.98 24.26 19.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 37.49 45.10 29.87 27.20 Year Ending Mar-19 2 47.58 58.90 36.27 --