Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)

MOIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

262.90INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.60 (-3.17%)
Prev Close
Rs271.50
Open
Rs274.55
Day's High
Rs285.85
Day's Low
Rs260.80
Volume
4,731,859
Avg. Vol
689,849
52-wk High
Rs285.85
52-wk Low
Rs143.82

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.60 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 2,896.75 3,702.00 2,164.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 10,049.00 11,073.00 8,989.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 12,189.70 13,314.00 11,244.00 8,127.00
Year Ending Mar-19 5 12,719.80 14,714.00 10,593.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 11.69 12.85 10.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 16.42 17.90 14.75 10.02
Year Ending Mar-19 5 17.50 23.00 13.45 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,274.00 3,393.95 1,119.95 49.25
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,896.75 2,512.96 383.79 13.25
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,813.00 3,553.03 740.03 26.31
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,490.67 1,960.33 469.67 31.51
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,562.00 2,428.54 866.54 55.48

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,896.75 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 10,049.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12,189.70 11,508.50 11,508.50 11,426.60 8,127.00
Year Ending Mar-19 12,719.80 12,719.80 12,719.80 13,049.30 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

