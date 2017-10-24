Moil Ltd (MOIL.NS)
MOIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
262.90INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.60 (-3.17%)
Prev Close
Rs271.50
Open
Rs274.55
Day's High
Rs285.85
Day's Low
Rs260.80
Volume
4,731,859
Avg. Vol
689,849
52-wk High
Rs285.85
52-wk Low
Rs143.82
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.60
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|2,896.75
|3,702.00
|2,164.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|10,049.00
|11,073.00
|8,989.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|12,189.70
|13,314.00
|11,244.00
|8,127.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|12,719.80
|14,714.00
|10,593.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|11.69
|12.85
|10.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|16.42
|17.90
|14.75
|10.02
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|17.50
|23.00
|13.45
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,274.00
|3,393.95
|1,119.95
|49.25
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,896.75
|2,512.96
|383.79
|13.25
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,813.00
|3,553.03
|740.03
|26.31
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,490.67
|1,960.33
|469.67
|31.51
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,562.00
|2,428.54
|866.54
|55.48
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,896.75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10,049.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12,189.70
|11,508.50
|11,508.50
|11,426.60
|8,127.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12,719.80
|12,719.80
|12,719.80
|13,049.30
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings