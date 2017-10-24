MOL Plc (MOLB.BU)
MOLB.BU on Budapest Stock Exchange
3,176.00HUF
1:41pm BST
Change (% chg)
-19.00 Ft (-0.59%)
Prev Close
3,195.00 Ft
Open
3,195.00 Ft
Day's High
3,195.00 Ft
Day's Low
3,162.00 Ft
Volume
176,415
Avg. Vol
631,529
52-wk High
3,200.00 Ft
52-wk Low
2,250.00 Ft
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|104.85
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|5
|6
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|1.78
|1.80
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,062,260.00
|1,062,260.00
|1,062,260.00
|1,252,590.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1,022,920.00
|1,022,920.00
|1,022,920.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|4,061,760.00
|4,341,270.00
|3,867,280.00
|4,221,130.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|4,285,540.00
|4,825,510.00
|4,003,740.00
|4,666,640.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|104.85
|104.85
|104.85
|69.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|114.36
|114.36
|114.36
|72.62
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|380.13
|452.49
|297.83
|257.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|369.68
|454.22
|291.93
|299.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|888,544.00
|1,008,360.00
|119,820.50
|13.49
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,044,290.00
|955,299.00
|88,995.38
|8.52
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,041,120.00
|983,080.00
|58,044.44
|5.58
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|914,804.00
|969,075.00
|54,270.50
|5.93
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|946,888.00
|913,659.00
|33,228.94
|3.51
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|97.92
|126.38
|28.45
|29.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|85.27
|133.36
|48.09
|56.39
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|75.36
|82.68
|7.32
|9.71
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|69.68
|94.88
|25.19
|36.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|66.37
|113.53
|47.16
|71.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,062,260.00
|1,062,260.00
|1,062,260.00
|1,197,800.00
|1,252,590.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1,022,920.00
|1,022,920.00
|1,022,920.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,061,760.00
|3,990,310.00
|4,050,660.00
|4,158,700.00
|4,221,130.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,285,540.00
|4,252,340.00
|4,291,320.00
|4,468,870.00
|4,666,640.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|104.85
|104.85
|104.85
|96.69
|69.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|114.36
|114.36
|114.36
|107.89
|72.62
|Year Ending Dec-17
|380.13
|382.05
|378.89
|351.45
|257.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|369.68
|364.89
|360.64
|358.83
|299.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|3
|1
