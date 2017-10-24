Edition:
MOL Plc (MOLB.BU)

MOLB.BU on Budapest Stock Exchange

3,176.00HUF
1:41pm BST
Change (% chg)

-19.00 Ft (-0.59%)
Prev Close
3,195.00 Ft
Open
3,195.00 Ft
Day's High
3,195.00 Ft
Day's Low
3,162.00 Ft
Volume
176,415
Avg. Vol
631,529
52-wk High
3,200.00 Ft
52-wk Low
2,250.00 Ft

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 104.85 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 6 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(3) HOLD 3 3 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.78 1.80 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,062,260.00 1,062,260.00 1,062,260.00 1,252,590.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,022,920.00 1,022,920.00 1,022,920.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 4,061,760.00 4,341,270.00 3,867,280.00 4,221,130.00
Year Ending Dec-18 7 4,285,540.00 4,825,510.00 4,003,740.00 4,666,640.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 104.85 104.85 104.85 69.99
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 114.36 114.36 114.36 72.62
Year Ending Dec-17 7 380.13 452.49 297.83 257.47
Year Ending Dec-18 8 369.68 454.22 291.93 299.20

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 888,544.00 1,008,360.00 119,820.50 13.49
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,044,290.00 955,299.00 88,995.38 8.52
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,041,120.00 983,080.00 58,044.44 5.58
Quarter Ending Sep-16 914,804.00 969,075.00 54,270.50 5.93
Quarter Ending Jun-16 946,888.00 913,659.00 33,228.94 3.51
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 97.92 126.38 28.45 29.06
Quarter Ending Mar-17 85.27 133.36 48.09 56.39
Quarter Ending Dec-16 75.36 82.68 7.32 9.71
Quarter Ending Sep-16 69.68 94.88 25.19 36.15
Quarter Ending Jun-16 66.37 113.53 47.16 71.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hungary Forint (HUF)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,062,260.00 1,062,260.00 1,062,260.00 1,197,800.00 1,252,590.00
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1,022,920.00 1,022,920.00 1,022,920.00 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 4,061,760.00 3,990,310.00 4,050,660.00 4,158,700.00 4,221,130.00
Year Ending Dec-18 4,285,540.00 4,252,340.00 4,291,320.00 4,468,870.00 4,666,640.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 104.85 104.85 104.85 96.69 69.99
Quarter Ending Mar-18 114.36 114.36 114.36 107.89 72.62
Year Ending Dec-17 380.13 382.05 378.89 351.45 257.47
Year Ending Dec-18 369.68 364.89 360.64 358.83 299.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 3 1

