Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)
MONY.L on London Stock Exchange
317.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
317.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
317.70
317.70
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,759,275
1,759,275
52-wk High
364.70
364.70
52-wk Low
258.90
258.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.08
|2.00
|2.15
|2.15
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|336.89
|348.92
|330.00
|327.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|360.38
|376.50
|353.00
|348.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|16.66
|17.30
|16.33
|16.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|18.35
|19.10
|17.79
|18.03
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|8.94
|9.80
|8.08
|7.74
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|336.89
|336.89
|338.64
|339.57
|327.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|360.38
|360.38
|363.92
|363.92
|348.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16.66
|16.66
|16.71
|16.70
|16.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18.35
|18.35
|18.40
|18.40
|18.03
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
