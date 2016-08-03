Edition:
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)

MONY.L on London Stock Exchange

317.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
317.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,759,275
52-wk High
364.70
52-wk Low
258.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 5 5
(3) HOLD 5 4 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.08 2.00 2.15 2.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 336.89 348.92 330.00 327.09
Year Ending Dec-18 11 360.38 376.50 353.00 348.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 16.66 17.30 16.33 16.64
Year Ending Dec-18 12 18.35 19.10 17.79 18.03
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.94 9.80 8.08 7.74

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 336.89 336.89 338.64 339.57 327.09
Year Ending Dec-18 360.38 360.38 363.92 363.92 348.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16.66 16.66 16.71 16.70 16.64
Year Ending Dec-18 18.35 18.35 18.40 18.40 18.03

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC News

Market Views

