Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 11 336.89 348.92 330.00 327.09 Year Ending Dec-18 11 360.38 376.50 353.00 348.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 12 16.66 17.30 16.33 16.64 Year Ending Dec-18 12 18.35 19.10 17.79 18.03 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.94 9.80 8.08 7.74