Marico Ltd (MRCO.NS)
MRCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
313.25INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.25 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs317.50
Open
Rs319.00
Day's High
Rs319.00
Day's Low
Rs312.00
Volume
621,541
Avg. Vol
1,096,652
52-wk High
Rs348.70
52-wk Low
Rs234.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|1.21
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|14
|15
|16
|16
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|9
|9
|9
|9
|(5) SELL
|4
|4
|5
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.08
|3.08
|3.12
|3.08
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|19
|13,628.20
|14,342.00
|13,035.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|19,262.90
|20,726.00
|17,799.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|36
|60,644.60
|62,853.00
|59,351.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35
|66,813.60
|72,251.30
|63,464.10
|75,135.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35
|76,460.70
|86,225.20
|71,774.70
|84,890.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11
|1.21
|1.30
|1.09
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|2.23
|2.56
|1.88
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|36
|6.21
|6.60
|5.98
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36
|6.88
|7.83
|6.20
|7.83
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|8.15
|9.36
|7.10
|9.07
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|14.70
|18.00
|11.90
|12.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|17,826.80
|16,814.70
|1,012.06
|5.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,628.20
|13,151.70
|476.50
|3.50
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14,542.60
|14,139.80
|402.77
|2.77
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15,229.10
|14,390.30
|838.78
|5.51
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|18,668.10
|17,498.50
|1,169.56
|6.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.08
|1.80
|0.28
|13.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.21
|1.31
|0.10
|8.12
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.50
|1.49
|0.01
|0.75
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.39
|1.40
|0.01
|0.90
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.15
|2.08
|0.07
|3.25
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,628.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|19,262.90
|19,262.90
|19,262.90
|19,262.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|60,644.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|66,813.60
|66,862.60
|67,032.60
|67,151.40
|75,135.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|76,460.70
|76,484.90
|76,799.30
|77,001.10
|84,890.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.21
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2.23
|2.23
|2.23
|2.24
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6.21
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6.88
|6.89
|6.92
|6.94
|7.83
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8.15
|8.15
|8.19
|8.21
|9.07
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|2
- BRIEF-Marico aims at volume growth of 8-10 pct in medium term
- BRIEF-India's Marico June-qtr consol profit down about 12 pct
- BRIEF-Marico unit buys business of Isoplus
- BRIEF-Marico says co witnessed normalcy returning in Q4 after demonetization impact
- BRIEF-Marico March-qtr consol profit up about 25 pct