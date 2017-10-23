Edition:
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MRG_u.TO)

MRG_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

15.62CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
$15.56
Open
$15.39
Day's High
$15.64
Day's Low
$15.39
Volume
6,369
Avg. Vol
19,852
52-wk High
$16.21
52-wk Low
$12.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 235.53 242.10 224.70 221.67
Year Ending Dec-18 3 256.50 272.00 229.20 223.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 2.71 2.71 2.71 1.04
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1.82 1.82 1.82 1.06

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 55.60 55.62 0.02 0.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 55.50 55.44 0.06 0.11
Quarter Ending Sep-16 54.30 55.10 0.80 1.46
Quarter Ending Jun-16 53.50 53.59 0.09 0.16
Quarter Ending Mar-16 55.50 54.35 1.15 2.06
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-14 0.33 0.05 0.28 84.85
Quarter Ending Mar-14 0.31 0.18 0.13 41.94

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 235.53 235.53 235.53 235.53 221.67
Year Ending Dec-18 256.50 256.50 256.50 256.50 223.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.71 2.71 2.71 2.71 1.04
Year Ending Dec-18 1.82 1.82 1.82 1.82 1.06

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust News