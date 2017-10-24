Edition:
Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA (MRL.MC)

MRL.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

10.85EUR
9:10am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.00 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
€10.86
Open
€10.84
Day's High
€10.94
Day's Low
€10.84
Volume
81,682
Avg. Vol
1,215,958
52-wk High
€11.89
52-wk Low
€9.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.18 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 9 10 10 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.24 2.27 2.27 2.24

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 121.20 121.20 121.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 476.84 534.27 436.78 386.77
Year Ending Dec-18 17 511.40 565.79 483.00 415.24
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.18 0.18 0.18 --
Year Ending Dec-17 19 0.57 0.67 0.47 0.63
Year Ending Dec-18 18 0.64 0.79 0.56 0.68
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 5.11 6.13 4.00 23.83

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 116.62 119.80 3.18 2.72
Quarter Ending Mar-17 119.20 115.30 3.90 3.27
Quarter Ending Dec-16 107.61 40.60 67.01 62.27
Quarter Ending Sep-16 75.44 78.64 3.20 4.25
Quarter Ending Jun-16 76.26 77.81 1.55 2.03
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.16 0.19 0.03 18.75
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.15 0.14 0.01 6.67
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.15 0.10 0.05 33.33
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.15 0.15 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.15 0.05 0.10 66.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 121.20 121.20 121.20 121.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 476.84 477.06 476.86 477.52 386.77
Year Ending Dec-18 511.40 511.49 510.89 501.21 415.24
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.63
Year Ending Dec-18 0.64 0.64 0.64 0.64 0.68

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

