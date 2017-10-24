Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA (MRL.MC)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 121.20 121.20 121.20 -- Year Ending Dec-17 18 476.84 534.27 436.78 386.77 Year Ending Dec-18 17 511.40 565.79 483.00 415.24 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.18 0.18 0.18 -- Year Ending Dec-17 19 0.57 0.67 0.47 0.63 Year Ending Dec-18 18 0.64 0.79 0.56 0.68 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 5.11 6.13 4.00 23.83