Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA (MRL.MC)
MRL.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
10.85EUR
9:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.18
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|9
|10
|10
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.24
|2.27
|2.27
|2.24
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|121.20
|121.20
|121.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|476.84
|534.27
|436.78
|386.77
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|511.40
|565.79
|483.00
|415.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|0.57
|0.67
|0.47
|0.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|0.64
|0.79
|0.56
|0.68
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|5.11
|6.13
|4.00
|23.83
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|116.62
|119.80
|3.18
|2.72
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|119.20
|115.30
|3.90
|3.27
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|107.61
|40.60
|67.01
|62.27
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|75.44
|78.64
|3.20
|4.25
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|76.26
|77.81
|1.55
|2.03
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.16
|0.19
|0.03
|18.75
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.15
|0.14
|0.01
|6.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.15
|0.10
|0.05
|33.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.15
|0.15
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.15
|0.05
|0.10
|66.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|121.20
|121.20
|121.20
|121.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|476.84
|477.06
|476.86
|477.52
|386.77
|Year Ending Dec-18
|511.40
|511.49
|510.89
|501.21
|415.24
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.57
|0.57
|0.57
|0.57
|0.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|0.68
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-Merlin Properties to pay gross dividend of 0,20 eur/shr
- BRIEF-Merlin Properties buys office building in Lisbon for 60.3 mln euros
- Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
- BRIEF-Merlin Properties H1 net profit nearly doubles to 421.4 mln euros YoY
- BRIEF-BBVA increases stake in Metrovacesa to 29.5 pct