Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MRTI.BO)
MRTI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
7,875.35INR
11:09am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|59.51
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|13
|13
|12
|14
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|21
|22
|24
|24
|(3) HOLD
|12
|13
|14
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.02
|2.04
|2.13
|2.08
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|21
|183,533.00
|190,775.00
|179,829.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|214,284.00
|224,827.00
|203,740.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|45
|677,802.00
|733,965.00
|640,575.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|42
|797,051.00
|895,565.00
|752,334.00
|795,801.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|40
|922,069.00
|1,051,130.00
|852,355.00
|931,834.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10
|59.51
|71.04
|50.60
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|76.00
|79.47
|72.54
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|47
|242.83
|263.20
|212.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43
|275.78
|305.55
|252.60
|250.84
|Year Ending Mar-19
|41
|332.00
|381.70
|289.00
|298.58
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|15.92
|16.49
|15.60
|22.45
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|176,275.00
|171,324.00
|4,950.84
|2.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|183,533.00
|180,052.00
|3,480.94
|1.90
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|167,070.00
|166,236.00
|834.27
|0.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|179,938.00
|175,946.00
|3,992.25
|2.22
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|152,625.00
|146,545.00
|6,079.95
|3.98
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|59.27
|51.20
|8.07
|13.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|59.51
|56.57
|2.94
|4.94
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|57.72
|57.75
|0.03
|0.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|54.87
|79.38
|24.51
|44.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|42.21
|49.20
|6.99
|16.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|183,533.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|214,284.00
|214,284.00
|203,740.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|677,802.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|797,051.00
|796,493.00
|796,800.00
|796,572.00
|795,801.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|922,069.00
|921,052.00
|922,294.00
|923,563.00
|931,834.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|59.51
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|76.00
|76.00
|72.54
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|242.83
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|275.78
|275.69
|275.37
|275.51
|250.84
|Year Ending Mar-19
|332.00
|331.49
|331.72
|331.86
|298.58
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|1
|3
|1
- BRIEF-Maruti Suzuki India says Sept total production up 3.3 pct
- Smartphones made in India? Manufacturing ambition hits hurdles
- UPDATE 5-Ford, Mahindra alliance reflects pressures on automakers